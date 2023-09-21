Amazon Updates Alexa with Generative AI Capabilities

Amazon recently held an event to introduce new devices and services and among the plethora of new announcements, we have the new Alexa with an update to keep with the trend of generative AI. This makes Alexa smarter and more conversational. Have a look at what’s new.

Alexa is now powered by a new custom large language model (LLM), which will enhance voice interactions with the virtual assistant. Alexa’s generative AI capabilities will help you interact with it in a natural way as if you are talking to another human. You will just have to say, “Alexa, let’s chat” and then the interactive conversation can start.

Amazon says that “Alexa’s ability to reason, infer customer intent, and understand complex requests will remarkably improve.” This will be first available in the US soon.

There will be tons of new features, which will make using Alexa-enabled products much more easier to use. Echo Show and Alexa mobile app will get real-time audio and video call translations, making it easier to have conversations even when the other person doesn’t speak your language. This feature will be available in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain later this year in over 10 languages including English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Alexa can also help you manage your calendar by looking for the event details in emails. You will just have to send an email to Alexa and it can easily take the event information and add it to your calendar. There’s also Alexa Emergency Assist for you to quickly get emergency safety services.

You will also get the Eye Gaze mode, which will people with speech and mobility disabilities to perform tasks using Alexa by simply gazing at their tablets. This functionality will be for the Fire Max 11 Tablets in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Japan. It remains to be seen if more products get it.

Other features include Game Start Routines, Profile-level Voice Customization, AI Art on Fire TV

(to arrive soon), and more. You can check out the proper details on this over here. Do share your thoughts on which one is your favorite in the comments below.