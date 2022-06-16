Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (2022) with Alexa Launched in India

Lenovo’s voice assistant-supported Smart Clock Essential home devices are successful in the market. Last year, we saw the company launch the Smart Clock Essential with support for Google Assistant in India. Now, Lenovo has launched a new model of the Smart Clock Essential device with built-in support for Alexa and a new design. Check out the details below.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 2022: Key Specs and Features

The new Smart Clock Essential comes with a soft-touch fabric finish on the exterior and comes in different colors. There are four control buttons on the top of the device, along with a mic-mute button at the back. It is designed to match the aesthetics of your home and blend in with other objects in a room while acting as a full-fledged smart speaker with a display.

Speaking of the display, there is a 4-inch high-contrast LED screen on the front that can display various real-time information such as the time, the current temperature, scheduled alarms, and more. It has an auto-dim feature that automatically reduces the brightness of the display based on environmental lighting.

Users can also turn off the screen entirely and use the device like a smart speaker to stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks on various platforms using their voice. Plus, they can use Amazon Alexa to set timers, schedule alarms, reminders, and even order items from Amazon Shopping.

Furthermore, the device supports multi-room audio. And if you get multiple Lenovo Smart Clock Essential devices for your home, you can broadcast messages to all devices simultaneously with a single press of a button.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price, the new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa costs Rs 4,999 in India. Interested customers can check out the device on Lenovo’s official online store and Amazon India via the corresponding links. Also, do let us know your thoughts on the new Smart Clock Essential in the comments below.