After adding a new male voice to its AI-powered voice assistant Alexa, Amazon is now rolling out a new feature for its smart speakers that lets them automatically increase the volume in noisy environments. Dubbed as Adaptive Volume, the feature will detect the environmental sound and automatically adjust the volume of your Alexa-enabled speakers to help you listen to Alexa’s responses more clearly.

The company announced the feature just recently and stated that the new Adaptive Volume mode is designed to help users clearly listen to Alexa’s responses in loud and noisy environments. So, with this feature, your Amazon smart speaker will intelligently detect the sound of an environment using its microphones and increase the volume of Alexa’s responses. This way, you will be able to listen to Alexa even if there is background noise in your room.

Although the feature will automatically increase the volume of Alexa at necessary times, it will not lower the volume when the environment is quieter. Instead, Adaptive Volume will take Alexa’s voice to its original volume when there is low environmental noise. So, if you want the assistant to speak at a lower decibel when say someone is sleeping, you can enable Whisper mode by asking it to “turn on Whisper mode”.

Now, coming to the availability of the new Adaptive Volume feature, it is currently rolling out to users in the US. So, if you are a resident of the States, you can ask Alexa to “turn on Adaptive Volume” to enable the feature on your smart speaker right away. However, Amazon did not mention whether it will add the feature for its global customers in the future or not.