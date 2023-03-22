Airtel Has a New Postpaid Plan for You; Check out the Details Here!

Airtel has launched a new postpaid plan in India, which costs Rs 599. This comes in addition to the existing four postpaid plans and comes after the telecom operator recently introduced unlimited 5G with its prepaid and postpaid plans. Check out the details below.

Airtel Rs 599 Plan: Benefits and Validity

The Rs 599 plan includes access to unlimited calls and a 100 SMS allowance per day. This also offers 75GB of data along with 30GB of additional data for an add-on connection. This means you can add another number for free. There’s an option to add up to 9 add-on connections. The paid ones will be charged Rs 299 per connection.

There’s also the data rollover option, which helps you get up to 200GB of data when rolled over to the next validity period. The Rs 599 plan has a month’s validity. Another perk is access to access to free Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months and Disney+ Hotstar’s mobile subscription plan for a year. You can also get handset protection, Xstream Mobile Pack, and Wynk premium.

For those who don’t know, there’s the Rs 499 plan that offers the same benefits as the Rs 599, barring Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Premium, and the ability to have add-on connections. The basic Rs 399 postpaid plan with 40GB of data (data rollover functionality included), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day for a month.

And if you need more, you can get the Rs 999 plan for 100GB of data with a data rollover feature, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, 3 family add-ons, Amazon Prime Video access, Disney+ Hotstar, and handset protection. The Rs 1,199 plan includes 150GB of data, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calls, and 3 free add-on connections. The interesting part is access to free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with handset protection.

The new Rs 599 Airtel postpaid plan competes with Jio’s Rs 599 plan, which includes 100GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 200GB data rollover, 1 add-on connection, and access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and the Jio apps. Vodafone Idea (Vi) also has a plan in the price range but it costs Rs 100 more. The Rs 699 Vi plan has 80GB of total data, 3000 SMS, 200GB data rollover, unlimited calls, one add-on connection, and access to ZEE5, Hungama Music, and Vi Movies & TV VIP.

The plan is now live and can be purchased via the Airtel Thanks app or Airtel’s website. So, will you go for the new Rs 599 Airtel plan? Let us know in the comments below.