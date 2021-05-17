To help its customers stay connected with friends and family in these trying times, Airtel has announced to offer its Rs 49 recharge pack for free to low-income users. This, as per the telecom giant, will be a “one-time gesture” for its massive 5.5 crores customer base, especially for those living in rural India. Moreover, the company also announced to offer double benefits for its prepaid customers who buy the Rs 79 recharge pack.

The announcement from Airtel comes right after Reliance Jio announced to offer similar benefits to its customers recently. The latter is offers Jio Phone owners 300 additional minutes of outgoing voice calls for free every month “for the entire period of the pandemic”.

On the other hand, Airtel prepaid customers will now get the Rs 49 recharge plan for free, which offers 100MB of data and Rs 38 worth of talktime for a period of 28 days. The company says that the benefits account for Rs 270 crores and it will help low-income customers in India “stay connected during the pandemic.”

Apart from this, Airtel will also provide double benefits for the Rs 79 recharge plan. This includes Rs 63.95 worth of talk time along with 200MB of mobile data valid for 28 days. So, following the new offerings, customers who buy this pack will get Rs 128 worth of talk time and 400MB of mobile data.

Both the offerings will go live for prepaid Airtel customers in the coming week. Besides, if someone you know needs access to COVID-19 resources, check out our linked article. We have also detailed how you can register for Coronavirus vaccination in India.