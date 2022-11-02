Airtel 5G Plus Garners 1 Million Users in India

Airtel 5G Plus was officially released last month and has already attained a new milestone. The telco has announced that its 5G network has gained more than 1 million unique users in India.

Airtel 5G Gets 1M Userbase in Less than a Month!

Airtel has revealed that it has crossed a million users in less than 30 days of its official rollout. To recall, it was released at the beginning of October in 8 cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur.

Airtel 5G is now available in the aforementioned cities on eligible 5G devices. Users who can access Airtel’s 5G network, don’t have to buy a standalone SIM or a 5G plan. It is said to be 30 times faster than 4G and allows for seamless audio and video calls. It’s based on the NSA structure and is touted to be energy and carbon efficient.

Commenting on the feat, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country.“

One thing to note is that Airtel’s 5G service is being rolled out in a phased manner and more users are expected to get them gradually. It is expected to be made available across India by 2024.

