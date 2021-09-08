Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5600U CPU, GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU Launched in India

After launching the Nitro 5 gaming laptop with upgraded specs earlier this year, Acer has launched its latest thin-and-light laptop under the Swift lineup. This ultra-portable laptop is dubbed Acer Swift X and comes with AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors and the latest GeForce RTX 30-series GPU.

So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the new Acer Swift X laptop before moving on to the price and availability details.

Acer Swift X Laptop Launched in India

The Acer Swift X weighs around 1.39 kgs and comes with a metallic build. However, despite its compact design, the device packs some of the highest-end hardware available in the market. So, starting with the display, the Swift X boasts a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel with an almost bezel-less finish. It has an 85.7 percent screen-to-ratio, a peak brightness of up to 300 nits, and support for a 100% sRGB color gamut.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with the Ryzen 5600U hexa-core processor based on AMD’s Zen 3 core architecture. Furthermore, it is the first laptop of the Swift line to feature the RTX 30-series discrete GPU. It packs the GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Acer Swift X also comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Now, Acer has also integrated an advanced thermal solution that increases the airflow rate by 5-10 percent, as per the official release. The company is using D6 copper heat pipes to maximize cooling and has also implemented an Air inlet keyboard design to shed 8-10 percent more heat during high-performance operations.

Coming to the battery, the Swift X laptop packs a 59Wh battery with support for fast charging. It can deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on regular usage. It charges via the full-function USB-C port that also allows ultra-fast data transfer and video streaming. Furthermore, there is a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello support for secure log-ins.

Other than these, the Acer Swift X features AI-supported noise suppression features for better video calling experiences and Acer’s proprietary BlueLightShield technology that helps to reduce eye strain during long work sessions. The device comes in a gold-silver finish and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability, the Acer Swift X comes for Rs. 84,999 in India, So, as you can imagine, it is not a cheap product. However, considering the specs, the device is priced decently.

The Swift X is currently available to buy on Flipkart, Acer’s online store, and various offline retail stores across the country. So, if you are in the market for a portable yet powerful laptop, you might want to check it out.