Acer Nitro 5 (2023) Gaming Laptop Introduced in India

Acer has introduced the new version of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. This one comes with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, and more. For those who don’t know, it has been launched in addition to last year’s 12th Gen Intel processor variant of the Nitro 5. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Acer Nitro 5: Specs and Features

The new Acer Nitro 5 can pack both the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa-core processor and the Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core processor, coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. There’s support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM) and 512GB of SSD storage. There are two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync technology. All these additions can allow for a smooth and tear-free gaming experience.

Another perk is the inclusion of a MUX (Multiplexer) switch, which can help users enable or disable the iGPU as per their needs. For the connectivity part, the 2023 Acer Nitro 5 supports Wi-Fi 6E (with Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller), HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and USB Type-C ports. It also comes equipped with the new Max-Q technology for better utilization of AI for high performance.

The new Acer laptop has a quad-exhaust port design and a dual-fan cooling system. The cooling system can even be controlled via the NitroSense utility app. For audio, there are 2W dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and 3D spatial sound. Additionally, you get a 4-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense key.

Price and Availability

The new 2023 Acer Nitro 5 starts at Rs 79,990 and will be available via Flipkart, the Acer E-store, and all Acer exclusive stores.