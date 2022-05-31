5G Spectrum Auction Groundwork Reportedly Starts in India

The 5G situation in India has been developing at a rapid pace and now, according to reports, the government has started the groundwork for the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions in the country. Check out the details below!

5G Rollout in India Expected This Year

Since the groundwork has reportedly started, we can expect the spectrum auctions to begin soon. The authorities have been working with the telcos that are currently testing their 5G networks in India to roll out the high-speed service in the commercial space by the end of 2022.

It is also revealed that 5G services in the country could contribute as much as $450 million to the GDP and create more job opportunities than ever. This could also increase the pace of the country’s development and make India one of the world leaders in the mobile tech manufacturing industry in the coming years, as predicted by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this year.

During a recent Rajya Sabha session, Gujarat’s State Minister of Communications, Devusinh Chauhan said that the 5G spectrum auctions will be conducted in India very soon. He also affirmed that the 5G rollout in the country will commence by the end of 2022. It is also reported that by 2025, India would require over 22 million skilled professionals in the 5G-focused sectors like cloud computing, IoT, AI, and robotics. For domestic usage and exporting, 5G radio components will be manufactured by Ericsson, now that the Indian government has banned Chinese OEMs.

To recall, Vaishnaw had mentioned that 5G services would roll out in India sometime during August and September of this year if the 5G spectrum auctions were held this month. In fact, we even saw the Minister make the country’s first-ever audio-video call based on 5G recently. However, given that a previous report has also hinted at a delayed rollout, we are not sure what will happen. The rollout is currently expected to start by the year-end.

So, are you excited about the 5G rollout in India? Do you think it will happen by the end of this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates on the same.