We have been expecting Apple to update the iMac line of computers for a while. In fact we were expecting some announcement at WWDC 2020. While that didn’t happen, Apple is now updating the 27-inch iMac with improvements and upgrades across the board.

First off, the new iMac will come with the latest 10th-gen Intel processors with 6 or 8 cores. Plus, for the first time ever, iMac now comes with an option for a 10-core processor for people who need that extra processing power. Along with that, the new iMac comes with up to 128GB memory.

The new iMac also brings updated GPUs. Apple claims that the new Radeon Pro 5000 GPU offers up to 55% faster graphics performance than previous iMacs with Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPUs. Moreover, for graphically intensive applications, you can get the new iMac with up to 16GB graphics memory.

For storage, Apple has upgraded the iMac with SSDs across the line. No more Fusion drives that are really not that great. All 27-inch iMacs will now have SSDs standard. Plus, the new iMac can be configured with up to 8TB SSD storage as compared to the earlier maximum of 2TB. Also added to the iMac is the Apple T2 security chip which is already present in its MacBook line. The chip helps with file encryption and secure boot to keep the iMac safe.

The display is still 5K here, but there are improvements here as well. iMac now has a True Tone display. For the unaware, this feature adjusts the display’s white balance based on ambient lighting, so things should always look great.

More interestingly, the new iMac now has a nano-texture display option. This was first launched for the Pro Display XDR that Apple announced with the new Mac Pro. The feature is boasted to help with visibility under harsh lighting conditions.

Finally, Apple is improving the FaceTime camera on the iMac to a new 1080p camera. Plus, thanks to the T2 chip, the iMac’s camera has tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection.

21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro Upgrades

Apple also announced some simple updates to the 21.5-inch iMac and the iMac Pro. The 21.5-inch iMac now also comes with SSDs across the line, and the iMac Pro now has 10-core Intel Xeon processors as standard.

Price

The new 27-inch iMac is priced starting at $1,799 and can be ordered online from Apple. The 21.5-inch iMac is priced starting at $1,099 while the iMac Pro starts from $4,999. Both of these will be available to order from Apple today as well.