Apple Increases the Prices of HomePod mini and iMac in India

Soon after launching the new 2nd Gen HomePod and the new MacBook Pros, Apple has now increased the prices of the existing HomePod mini and the 24-inch iMac in India. Have a look at the new prices below.

HomePod mini and iMac Prices Hiked in India

The HomePod mini is now priced at Rs 10,900 after seeing a price hike of Rs 1,000. The affordable smart speaker by Apple was introduced at Rs 9,900 at the time of launch.

The smaller HomePod mini was launched in India in 2020 and comes with the same mesh fabric design. There’s support for the S5 chip and the U1 chip too. It gets four microphones and support for Siri. Much like the new HomePod, there’s support for Sound Recognition, temperature and humidity sensors, and the Stereo Pair feature. The HomePod mini comes in Blue, Space Grey, White, Yellow, and Orange colorways.

As for the 24-inch iMac, all its variants have seen a price bump of Rs 10,000. The iMac with an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of unified RAM is now priced at Rs 1,29,900. It earlier cost Rs 1,19,900.

The model with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of unified memory now retails at Rs 1,49,900 (previous price, Rs 1,39,900). The third variant with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 8GB of unified RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,69,900 (previous price, Rs 1,59,900). The 24-inch iMac gets a 4.5K display, the M1 chip, two Thunderbolt ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and more.

The new prices of the HomePod mini and the iMac are now live on Apple’s online store. So, will you buy any of the two Apple products after the sudden price hike? Let us know in the comments below.