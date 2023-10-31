Apple Finally Refreshes Its iMac, That Too with the New M3 Chip!

Turning the rumors true, Apple has launched the new iMac (after the 24-inch model it launched in 2021), alongside the new MacBook Pro models and the M3 chip lineup. The new 24-inch iMac comes with the new M3 chip, vibrant color options, and much more. Here are the details.

M3 iMac: Specs and Features

The new iMac looks the same as the 2021 model and has a sleek design measures just 11.5mm, thanks to the use of Apple silicon. It is powered by the new M3 chip. There are two M3 variants: an 8-core GPU with an 8-core GPU variant and a 10-core CPU with a 10-core GPU version. This can provide up to 2.5x performance gains as compared to the M1 chip. The new GPU brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing, along with a 16-core Neural Engine.

It comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut, and True Tone technology. The iMac supports 8GB of unified memory (up to 24GB configurable) and up to 512GB of SSD (configurable up to 2TB).

It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and has an assortment of Thunderbolt 3, USB 4 ports, USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, VGA, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The 10-core CPU variant also includes two USB 3 ports.

Additionally, the 2023 iMac has a 1080p FaceTime camera and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. It runs macOS Sonoma and is accompanied by matching accessories like the Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID enabled on the 10-core M3 variant) and the Magic Mouse.

Price and Availability

The new M3 24-inch iMac has a starting price of $1,299 (~ Rs 1,08,000) and will be available, starting November 7. You can pre-book it now! It comes in attractive colors like green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.