Zenless Zone Zero Livestream Reveals 100 Free Pulls on Release

Zenless Zone Zero is a new Urban ARPG and will be globally released on July 4th, 2024, at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). The game developers recently its pre-release special program, giving away a ton of rewards through redeem codes, and revealing important gameplay details. Developers have also announced during the livestream that Zenless Zone Zero players will be rewarded with free pulls on release. Here is a quick overview of everything revealed during the livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero Rewards on Release

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) players will start with a generous in-game reward of Polychromes, Master Tapes, Encrypted Tapes, and Boopons, at the release of the game by advancing their in-game progress, participating in all the global launch events, and limited-time in-game events. Additionally, players will be able to claim all the pre-registration milestone rewards, as the game has already reached the targeted 40 million pre-registrations. Here is a quick preview of all the rewards attainable on release.

Rewards from finishing missions and events after release:

1600x Polychromes

70x Master Tapes

20x Encrypted Master Tapes

80x Boopons

Rewards from the pre-registration milestone:

30,000x Dennies

20x Master Tapes

5x Coup-ens

1x Agent Corin

In total, Zenless Zone Zero players will have 120 free pulls on release if we combine both the Milestone and release rewards.

Zenless Zone Zero Gameplay Details Revealed in Livestream

The official release of Zenless Zone Zero will add a ton of new content to the game from the last beta. Here is a quick overview of everything important featuring on ZZZ at release:

Chapter 2 Interlude and Chapter 3 Main Story

Two New Characters: Lucy and Piper

More newly designed Bangboo

Tons of QoL improvements

So, that’s it. Hopefully, you are also excited for the Zenless Zone Zero release, especially for the free pulls and boopons. Tell us how you feel about the game and the rewards HoYoverse has planned for you on release in the comment section.