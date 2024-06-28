Zenless Zone Zero Livestream Codes: Get Free Polychromes

Hoyoverse’s next much anticipated urban fantasy action role-playing game titles Zenless Zone Zero is just around the corner. From the trailer, the game looks action-packed and brings exciting gameplay for combat lovers. Before the release, Hoyoverse is holding a livestream event and there will be codes for Polychromes. If you want to get your hands on free Ploychromes (the equivalent of Primogems or Stellar Jades in Genshin Impact and HSR respectively), here are Zenless Zone Zero Livestream codes.

ZZZ Livestream Codes

Here are Zenless Zone Zero codes and the rewards you will get.

ZZZFREE100 – 300 Ploychromes, 30,000 Dennies, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, and 3 W-Engine Energy Module

How to Redeem Zenless Zone Zero Codes

Here is how you can redeem ZZZ codes: