Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4 Is The Game’s Biggest Update Yet

Zenless Zone Zero just announced version 1.4, and it is set to become the biggest update since the game’s launch. The upcoming version 1.4 will change the entire game dynamics of Zenless Zone Zero, the biggest change being the Monitor Array exploration replaced by stages for Main Commissions, which was the biggest complaint from the ZZZ community.

Other than that, the upcoming ZZZ update is bringing in two new S-Rank characters — Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa. On top of that, every Zenless Zone Zero player will receive a free copy of Asaba Harumasa after the release of version 1.4, which is scheduled for December 18. Here’s a quick overview of everything new coming to Zenless Zone Zero 1.4:

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4 Overview

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

ZZZ 1.4 is going to be the biggest update, and here is everything you can expect from it:

Core version updates:

Two new S-Rank characters — Hoshimi Miyabi, Asaba Harumasa

One new S-Rank Bangboo — Agent Gulliver

One new A-Rank Bangboo — Brawlerboo

Main Story chapter — A Storm of Falling Stars

Asaba Harumasa TV Schedule — Windchaser Harumasa

New Agent Story — A Name Written in Water

Free Limited period S-Rank Agent — Asaba Harumasa

Two new S-Rank W-Engines — Hailstorm Shrine, Zanshin Herb Case

Version Giveaway event — 10 Encrypted Master Tape, 10 Boopon

New Hollow Zero mode — Shadow Lost

One new game mode — Deadly Assault

Limited time event — Into That Pale Wasteland, Bangboo vs Ethereal, Where the stars shine bright, Combat footage review, Collab Designer, Data Bounty: Combat Simulation, Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup

New Drive Disc Series — Branch & Blade Song, Astral Voice

QoL and gameplay updates:

Main Commission update — Main commissions from Prologue to Chapter 3 are optimized, Monitor Array Explorations replaced by stage, More Inter-Knot EXP

System Update — Decibels are no longer shared by the entire squad and are instead accumulated individually

Adds Special Training Plan and Combat Readiness, Proxies can use agents to stroll in the city, rotating coffees are replaced by a permanently available Coffee

New Gameplay — Agents can be invited to hang out in New Eridu to unlock special events

New Area — New mewmew’s challenges, new HIA Commemorative coin events

So, that’s everything new in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 version. Are you excited about the upcoming ZZZ version 1.4? Check our Zenless Zone Zero codes to get extra Polychromes for Hoshimi Miyabi.