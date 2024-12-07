Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4 Is The Game’s Biggest Update Yet

- Zenless Zone Zero has announced version 1.4 has been announced and is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2024.
- The Monitor Array exploration is replaced by stages for Main Commissions, addressing the community's biggest complaint.
- The upcoming ZZZ 1.4 update will bring two new S-Rank characters to the roster — Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa.
Zenless Zone Zero just announced version 1.4, and it is set to become the biggest update since the game’s launch. The upcoming version 1.4 will change the entire game dynamics of Zenless Zone Zero, the biggest change being the Monitor Array exploration replaced by stages for Main Commissions, which was the biggest complaint from the ZZZ community.
Other than that, the upcoming ZZZ update is bringing in two new S-Rank characters — Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa. On top of that, every Zenless Zone Zero player will receive a free copy of Asaba Harumasa after the release of version 1.4, which is scheduled for December 18. Here’s a quick overview of everything new coming to Zenless Zone Zero 1.4:
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4 Overview
ZZZ 1.4 is going to be the biggest update, and here is everything you can expect from it:
Core version updates:
- Two new S-Rank characters — Hoshimi Miyabi, Asaba Harumasa
- One new S-Rank Bangboo — Agent Gulliver
- One new A-Rank Bangboo — Brawlerboo
- Main Story chapter — A Storm of Falling Stars
- Asaba Harumasa TV Schedule — Windchaser Harumasa
- New Agent Story — A Name Written in Water
- Free Limited period S-Rank Agent — Asaba Harumasa
- Two new S-Rank W-Engines — Hailstorm Shrine, Zanshin Herb Case
- Version Giveaway event — 10 Encrypted Master Tape, 10 Boopon
- New Hollow Zero mode — Shadow Lost
- One new game mode — Deadly Assault
- Limited time event — Into That Pale Wasteland, Bangboo vs Ethereal, Where the stars shine bright, Combat footage review, Collab Designer, Data Bounty: Combat Simulation, Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup
- New Drive Disc Series — Branch & Blade Song, Astral Voice
QoL and gameplay updates:
- Main Commission update — Main commissions from Prologue to Chapter 3 are optimized, Monitor Array Explorations replaced by stage, More Inter-Knot EXP
- System Update — Decibels are no longer shared by the entire squad and are instead accumulated individually
- Adds Special Training Plan and Combat Readiness, Proxies can use agents to stroll in the city, rotating coffees are replaced by a permanently available Coffee
- New Gameplay — Agents can be invited to hang out in New Eridu to unlock special events
- New Area — New mewmew’s challenges, new HIA Commemorative coin events
So, that’s everything new in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 version. Are you excited about the upcoming ZZZ version 1.4? Check our Zenless Zone Zero codes to get extra Polychromes for Hoshimi Miyabi.