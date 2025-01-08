Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Zenless Zone Zero made some major changes in version 1.4, swapping the TV exploration with Bangboo exploration as one of the key updates. The game is soon entering version 1.5, which will feature the two new S-rank agents — Astra Yao and Evelyn Chevalier. The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream has been announced and it will reveal all the information in more detail, including more information on the characters, events, and the rerun banner. So, let’s find out when it is going to happen.

Announcing Version 1.5 "Astra-nomical Moment" Special Program



Dear Proxies, Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.5 "Astra-nomical Moment" Special Program will start on January 10 at 19:30 (UTC+8).



The Special Program will be broadcast live on our official channels. In this livestream,… pic.twitter.com/zMK53Es6M7— Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) January 8, 2025

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 Livestream has been scheduled for January 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The ZZZ 1.5 livestream will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Zenless Zone Zero. As usual, the special broadcast will give away 300 Polychromes worth of redeem codes with other rewards. Check out our ZZZ codes list to find the livestream codes once they are released. I will recommend you bookmark it to always find the latest active codes.

So, tell us whether you are excited for the upcoming 1.5 update in Zenless Zone Zero or not and which character your going to invest in the next version.