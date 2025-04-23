Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 brings the epilogue to Season 1, closing the first arc of the main storyline. The update is only hours away, and ZZZ players cannot wait to get their hands on the new version. With two new S-Rank agents, multiple in-game events, and the epilogue story mission for Season 1, let’s not waste time and check out the exact release date and time of the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update, along with the maintenance period information, in our guide here.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Zenless Zone Zero, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The much-anticipated Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update is confirmed to release on April 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). This version is named “Bury Your Tears With the Past” and will feature the epilogue of Season 1’s story. Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 will add two new S-Rank characters – Vivian and Hugo, who will feature on the ZZZ 1.7 banners after the update goes live.

Here are the ZZZ 1.7 release dates and times for some of the major time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India – 8:30 AM IST on April 23, 2025

– 8:30 AM IST on April 23, 2025 Tokyo, Japan – 12:00 PM JST on April 23, 2025

– 12:00 PM JST on April 23, 2025 California, USA – 8:00 PM PST on April 22, 2025

– 8:00 PM PST on April 22, 2025 Beijing, China – 11:00 AM CST on April 23, 2025

– 11:00 AM CST on April 23, 2025 Toronto, Canada – 11:00 PM on April 22, 2025

– 11:00 PM on April 22, 2025 Rome, Italy – 5:00 AM CET on April 23, 2025

– 5:00 AM CET on April 23, 2025 Melbourne, Australia – 1:00 PM on April 23, 2025

– 1:00 PM on April 23, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand – 3:00 PM on April 23, 2025

ZZZ 1.7 Release Countdown

ZZZ 1.7 Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update is now live. Enjoy the epilogue of Season 1.

ZZZ 1.7 Maintenance Time

The maintenance for Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 is scheduled to start at 06:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to last for around 5 hours. During the server maintenance, players will be logged out and prevented from logging back in before the update goes live. As compensation, Hoyoverse will give 300 Polychromes (also available via ZZZ codes) to all players who meet the requirements through the in-game mail box.

Players who have reached Inter-Knot level 4 before the maintenance starts will be eligible for the compensation. The deadline to claim the compensation is before the end of ZZZ 1.7. Here are the start and end times for Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 maintenance:

Tokyo, Japan (Start) – 06:00 AM JST on April 23, 2025

– 06:00 AM JST on April 23, 2025 Tokyo, Japan (End) – 11:00 AM JST on April 23, 2025

– 11:00 AM JST on April 23, 2025 Global (Start) – 10:00 PM UTC on April 22, 2025

– 10:00 PM UTC on April 22, 2025 Global (End) – 04:00 AM UTC on April 23, 2025

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Pre-Load Guide

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via Hoyoplay Launcher, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

For those who want to avoid wasting time updating the game once the 1.7 update releases, a pre-install option has already been made available in Zenless Zone Zero. Here is how you can pre-load ZZZ 1.7 for PC, Android, and iOS:

Pre-download on Android and iOS : Launch Zenless Zone Zero -> Log in to your account -> select the Resource Pre-download button -> let the download finish.

: Launch Zenless Zone Zero -> Log in to your account -> select the Resource Pre-download button -> let the download finish. Pre-download on PC: Launch the Hoyoplay launcher -> Select Zenless Zone Zero from the game tab -> Select the Game Pre-install button -> wait for the update to finish.

The game size for all the platforms has also been mentioned here for your convenience:

Pre-install size on PC : approx 6 GB

: approx 6 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS : approx 3 GB

: approx 3 GB Pre-install size on PS5 and PS5 Pro: 26 GB

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update will set the tone for the next season’s release, so get yourself ready with our countdown timer. Furthremore, tell us in the comments who you plan to pull in the ZZZ 1.7 banners.