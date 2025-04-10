Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown)

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream has been announced, and we are only hours away from knowing the new content coming to the game. The ZZZ 1.7 livestream will reveal details about the upcoming new agents and their abilities, upcoming events, missions, and a lot more. So, if you cannot contain your excitement, check out the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream date and time, along with a countdown timer right below.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@ZZZ_EN, edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The special program for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update, named Bury Your Tears With the Past, is scheduled for April 11, 2025, at 19:30 (UTC+8). All interested players can watch the special broadcast on Zenless Zone Zero’s Twitch and YouTube channel.

Here are the date and time of the ZZZ 1.7 livestream for popular regions around the world:

New Delhi, India : 5:00 PM IST on April 11, 2025

: 5:00 PM IST on April 11, 2025 Tokyo, Japan : 08:30 PM JST on April 11, 2025

: 08:30 PM JST on April 11, 2025 California, USA : 04:30 AM PST on April 11, 2025

: 04:30 AM PST on April 11, 2025 Beijing, China : 07:30 PM CST on April 11, 2025

: 07:30 PM CST on April 11, 2025 Toronto, Canada : 07:30 AM on April 11, 2025

: 07:30 AM on April 11, 2025 Rome, Italy : 01:30 PM CET on April 11, 2025

: 01:30 PM CET on April 11, 2025 Melbourne, Australia : 10:30 PM on April 11, 2025

: 10:30 PM on April 11, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand: 12:30 AM on April 12, 2025

ZZZ 1.7 Livestream Countdown Timer

If you don’t find your region in the section above, then here is a countdown timer so you don’t miss out on the exact time for the ZZZ 1.7 special program:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Livestream Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The livestream has started. Keep an eye on our Zenless Zone Zero codes list below to find the latest livestream codes.

What to Expect from Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Livestream?

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 special broadcast will reveal details about the two new agents that will be added to the game — Vivian and Hugo. Vivian is an Ether Anomaly character, whereas Hugo is an Ice Attack character. Both of them are from the Mockingbird faction. Other than that, the livestream will reveal information on the upcoming events and missions.

Also, developers will release 300 Polychromes worth of redeem codes during the broadcast. All the codes will be added to our ZZZ codes post, so bookmark it right now.

Are you excited about the new features in the upcoming update? Tell us the agent that you will be interested in pulling in ZZZ 1.7 in the comments below.