Google has been adding new features to YouTube Music in an attempt to make it on par with popular music streaming services. Quite surprisingly, the company skipped the ability to swipe on album art to switch tracks, a feature that was present even on the deprecated Google Play Music. Well, not anymore. Google has now started testing swipe gestures for YouTube Music.

As spotted by Reddit user u/AMO124, YouTube Music has enabled album art swipe gestures for some users. The feature, as you would expect, lets users swipe left or right to switch to next or previous tracks respectively.

The ability to swipe on the album art to change tracks is such an intuitive feature that reduces the hassle of having to tap on the dedicated buttons. It took a while, but this is indeed a welcome addition to YouTube Music.

That said, do keep in mind that the feature is not widely available just yet. The feature appears to be missing on all devices I checked here, although they had the latest version of YouTube Music. However, we can expect Google to make a wider server-side rollout over the coming weeks.

I would recommend you update YouTube Music to the latest version available on Play Store to be one of the first users to receive the feature when Google eventually rolls it out to all YouTube Music users.