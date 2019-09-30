YouTube Music will replace Google Play Music as the default music player on all new Android devices going forward, Google has announced. The new policy will be applicable to all new Android smartphones running Android 10 and Android 9 and, will be applicable with immediate effect.

In an official blog post over the weekend, the tech giant said: “Music fans on Android phones can now easily unlock the magic of YouTube Music, which will come installed on all new devices launching with Android 10 (and Android 9), including the Pixel series”.

While the YouTube Music app will come pre-installed in all new Android devices from now, current Google Play Music subscribers will also be able to download it from the Play store and sync their personal library. “… if you don’t have Android 10 yet, don’t stress — simply visit the Play Store to get the app”, said the company.

While this may seem like the beginning of the end for Google Play Music, the company says users of the app will still be able to download it on their device from the Play Store and continue using it if they want to. “Google Play Music listeners with new Android 10 devices can continue to enjoy Google Play Music by downloading it from the Play Store and logging in to their accounts”, said Google.

Apart from the new default music player, Android 10 has brought a whole lot of other thoughtful changes to the world’s most popular mobile operating system, including suggested actions in Smart Reply, improved Digital Wellbeing tools, a native system-wide Dark Mode and more.