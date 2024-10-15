YouTube Music Could Finally Get This Simple Playlist Feature Soon

After years of waiting, YouTube Music users will finally get a much-requested playlist customization feature, but as always, there is a catch. Both Spotify and Apple Music already let their users upload custom images as playlist thumbnails, and now it’s YouTube Music’s turn to join the party.

Reddit user @SimSamurai13 took to the r/YouTubeMusic subreddit earlier this week to reveal that he’d stumbled upon the feature, albeit only on the web version. The user posted a video of using the feature.

From the video, we can see that the feature is accessible via a new pencil (edit) icon on playlist thumbnails. Upon clicking on this edit icon, users will see the “Choose from library” option.

In addition, users will also find the option to “remove custom image” right here, in case they change their mind. Going by the demonstration, it appears that the custom image can be cropped to a certain degree before being uploaded. Within minutes, YouTube Music refreshes and the custom playlist thumbnail appears.

Image Credit: @SimSamurai13/Reddit

This works similarly to how Spotify lets users add custom thumbnails to playlists using the edit button. Currently, on the YT Music mobile app, you will see a bunch of AI templates to choose from if you hit the edit icon. You can further customize your prompts or randomize them to get desired thumbnails. Now, the custom thumbnail upload feature will seemingly sit right beside this panel as an additional option.

However, note that the AI generative themes for playlists only work with custom playlists and not with Liked Music. So, it will be interesting to see if users can set custom images as thumbnails for these playlists too.

While it may not seem like a lot, it will allow YouTube Music users to further tell their playlists apart and add more character to them. Besides, more customization almost always equals a better user experience. However, I haven’t received the feature yet, but I’m guessing it will be a sooner-than-expected gradual rollout. Moreover, while it’s good to see users getting it on the web version, I hope it arrives on the mobile apps too.

With that said, I’m looking forward to adding weird custom images to my YouTube Music playlist thumbnails that scream “me”. What do you think about this feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!