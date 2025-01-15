You Can Now Schedule Tasks and Set Reminders on ChatGPT

Last month, during the ‘12 days of OpenAI‘ campaign, the ChatGPT maker planned to release a new feature called Tasks. However, the company decided to withhold the release at the last moment due to some issues. Now finally, OpenAI has unveiled Tasks in ChatGPT, which is currently in beta. As the name suggests, you can now schedule and run tasks on ChatGPT at any given time.

To give some examples, you can ask ChatGPT to summarize specific news every morning and get a notification via the ChatGPT app at your chosen time. Next, you can set scheduled tasks like checking stock price. You can also use ChatGPT Tasks to keep an eye out for tour dates of your favorite artist.

Finally, you can set reminders via natural language prompting in ChatGPT. You can schedule tasks daily, weekly, monthly, annually and set a custom cycle as well.

All that said, ChatGPT Tasks is currently available to paid ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users only. It uses the GPT-4o model and leverages the search functionality to find the latest information on the web, and run tasks for you. Besides that, you can use Tasks on the web, Android, iOS, and macOS. However, support for the ChatGPT Windows app is coming in the near future.

Bear in mind that you can only set 10 active Tasks. And it doesn’t support file uploads or voice chats. Moreover, you can’t trigger custom GPTs via Tasks. It must be noted that OpenAI is working on its own agent called “Operator” which is set to release by the end of January. While Tasks can run web-based simple automation, Operator is much more agentic as it can perform actions in a web browser.

It will be interesting to see how well OpenAI’s agent works and whether it can accomplish any given task. What are your thoughts on ChatGPT Tasks? Let us know in the comments below.