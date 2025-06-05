ChatGPT Can Now Access Your Gmail and Record Meetings

OpenAI has introduced ‘Connectors’ in beta that will let you integrate several online services into ChatGPT. New connectors include Gmail, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, Google Calendar, HubSpot, SharePoint, Outlook Calendar, and more. ChatGPT Plus users can connect these services and retrieve contextually relevant information by using the Deep Research agent.

However, ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu users can access information from some of these connectors using regular ChatGPT search. Basically, you can now use web search and access internal data across various services to compile a detailed and contextual report in ChatGPT, with in-line citations.

In addition, administrators can build and deploy MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers inside ChatGPT. This particular capability is currently available to ChatGPT Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers. This will let admins connect ChatGPT to any external data they want, beyond first-party connectors.

Moreover, the new ChatGPT record mode is meant for Enterprise and Edu users, which allows users to capture meetings. It generates a transcription and summarization of the meeting. Note that this feature is currently available on the ChatGPT macOS app and can process up to 120 minutes per session.

All in all, the new set of announcements is largely aimed at business customers, but ChatGPT Plus users can also integrate connectors into ChatGPT and retrieve information, all in one place. By the way, free users can connect OneDrive and Google Drive to ChatGPT without any subscription.