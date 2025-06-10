Is ChatGPT Down? Users Report Widespread Outage

ChatGPT is currently down and users are unable to generate a response on the ChatGPT website or app. Users report that ChatGPT is showing ‘Error in message stream’ and refusing to process any requests. OpenAI’s official status page documented the incident six hours ago, saying that the outage affects ChatGPT, Sora, and APIs.

At 6:07 am PDT, OpenAI’s status page has recorded that it “has identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors and latency across the listed services. We are working on implementing a mitigation.“

That said, users are able to log in to ChatGPT without any issues. Meanwhile, users can check out our dedicated list of best ChatGPT alternatives to continue their work.

The story is developing…