12 Days of OpenAI: ChatGPT Maker to Launch Sora and New Features Starting Tomorrow

With the holiday season around the corner, OpenAI is ready to ship exciting new AI tools and features. The ChatGPT maker has now confirmed that over the next 12 days, OpenAI will be releasing new AI products and experiences including the much-anticipated text-to-video Sora model, according to The Verge.

Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook conference, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company will showcase new products and demos in the next 12 days. On X, Altman wrote, “🎄🎅starting tomorrow at 10 am pacific, we are doing 12 days of openai.“

Apart from Sora, it’s expected that OpenAI may release the larger o1 reasoning model, and bring it out of preview. It’s unclear whether the hot AI startup will launch the successor to the GPT-4o model. Earlier reports suggested that OpenAI might release ‘Orion‘ aka GPT-5, an upcoming frontier model before the end of the year, but OpenAI denied the report.

Moreover, some testers found that OpenAI is planning to release a Santa-inspired voice on ChatGPT. In addition, the voice mode button in ChatGPT might get a snowflake treatment. In the last few days, OpenAI employees have been teasing a “shipmas” tree, alluding to the launch of new products and cool demos.

With the official confirmation from OpenAI, we may finally see 12 days of non-stop product and feature releases. I think OpenAI may also demonstrate its AI-powered agentic system called ‘Operator‘, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

I also anticipate that Google may open up Veo, its AI video generator model, to general consumers and may unveil Jarvis, its agentic system. So what are your expectations from 12 days of OpenAI? Let us know in the comments below.