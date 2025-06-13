OpenAI-Mattel Partner: Your Next Barbie Doll Could Be Created with ChatGPT

OpenAI is branching out its services in every industry out there, and now they have teamed up with an unusual suspect. The generative AI pioneer has partnered with Barbie and Hot Wheels toymaker Mattel, which could mean OpenAI’s ChatGPT might be involved or integrated into their upcoming products.

OpenAI and Mattel. Inc has entered a strategic partnership, but the details of what this could result in are still quite sparse. In a recent press release, Mattel shed light on their new AI partner, stating, “By using OpenAI’s technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy, and safety. “

Mattel also mentioned that they will use ChatGPT Enterprise for their everyday business operations, like product development and ideation. This means that the company will leverage the advanced AI capabilities for market research, or try out new concepts for their popular IPs.

Image Credit: Adryan Samuel Hutagalung / Shutterstock.com

In a statement, Mattel CFO Josh Silverman said, ” Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways.” He also added, “Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

Now, what this means for the future of Mattel products is still unclear. Whether the toymaker will use it to come up with new designs for Barbie, help come up with an early draft for a movie of their other toy lines, or use it for general business purposes. Only time will tell, but it will be exciting to see what the well-known toy maker comes up with.