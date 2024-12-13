ChatGPT Can Finally See Through Your Camera for Real-Time Interaction

About seven months ago, OpenAI introduced the GPT-4o model and demonstrated its multimodal capabilities. The hot AI startup showcased cool demos where you could share your camera with ChatGPT and interact with it in real-time using voice. Now after a long wait, ChatGPT can finally see through your camera and offer insights, suggestions, and guidance in real time.

As part of the “12 days of OpenAI” announcement, the company has released Live Video to ChatGPT, and it’s available through Advanced Voice Mode. You can now point your camera at a monument, food items, surroundings, or anything else, and ask ChatGPT questions in real-time.

Not only that, you can also share your screen and voice chat with ChatGPT in real-time. Screen sharing is incredibly useful, especially for studying. You can share your screen with ChatGPT and seek its assistance while solving math problems, understanding diagrams, charts, or analyzing anything that is on your screen.

OpenAI says live video and screen sharing is rolling out to the latest ChatGPT app on Android and iOS, starting today and over the course of the next week. It’s a paid feature so ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Teams users will have access to these new capabilities.

To access live video on ChatGPT, open Advanced Voice Mode and tap on the camera icon. And to share your screen with ChatGPT, tap on the 3-dot menu in Advanced Voice Mode and choose “Share Screen”. By the way, Google is also developing Project Astra which lets you share your camera and screen with Gemini 2.0. You can try an early preview of Project Astra by following our article.

Apart from that, OpenAI announced a special Santa voice mode, letting you talk to him in his signature jolly voice. You can tap on the snowflake icon in ChatGPT and start interacting with Santa. It’s rolling out today and will be available for the rest of December. The good news is that the Santa voice mode is available to free users as well with extended voice limits.