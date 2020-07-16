At the global launch of its latest eco-system products on Wednesday, Xiaomi also announced two new electric scooters. Called the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and the Mi Electric Scooter 1S, the vehicles are the successors to the company’s popular M365 e-scooter that was originally announced back in 2018. Additionally, Xiaomi has also announced a ‘Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’ Edition of the Electric Scooter Pro 2.

Of the two regular models, the Scooter Pro 2 is the higher-end offering that’s faster and has a longer-range. Both have 8.5-inch pneumatic tires, multifunctional dashboards and an “aerospace-grade aluminium body”. Additionally, they both have E-ABS and disc brakes. Xiaomi claims that the scooters can be folded in just three seconds.

The Scooter 1S has a range of 30 km and a maximum speed of 25 km/h. It weighs 12.5 kg and has a max power output of 500W. The Scooter Pro 2, on the other hand, has a range of 45 km. It has a maximum power output of 600 W and a weighs 14.2 kg. While the Scooter 1S is priced at €399 (~Rs. 34,000), the Scooter Pro 2 will cost you a cool €499 (~Rs. 42,000).

Coming to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Edition, Xiaomi is yet to reveal how exactly it will differ from the regular Scooter Pro 2. Be that as it may, the F1 team announced its excitement at the launch. Chris Church, vice president of branding for the Asia-Pacific region of the Mercedes-AMG team, said: “I am very happy to bring the experience of Mercedes F1 to our fans. Like us, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation. And we are happy to work with them to bring a new version of its flagship product, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, to the market”.