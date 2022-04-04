IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Technology to Rate EVs for Indian Conditions

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a technology that aims to rate the motors and batteries of electric vehicles. With this rating, OEMs will be able to make an informed decision to pick the best drivetrain for EVs that suits Indian roads.

IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Technology to Rate EVs in India

Conducted by the Electric Mobility Laboratory of IIT Guwahati, the research focuses on Indian rural and urban drive cycles. This way, researchers hope that OEMs could create efficient EV drivetrains that consider the varying climatic conditions of India. It could also result in reduced emissions and fuel consumption. That should give you more time before you start searching for a nearby EV charging station.

“The development in the field of next-generation energy-efficient EV technology is one of the most important breakthroughs required for the sustainable development of the country and to reduce carbon footprint. IIT Guwahati is earnestly working in this direction. This development will augment this process and maximize the outcomes,” said Professor T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

The news comes at a time when an increasing number of electric scooters in India are catching fire. The reports of electric scooter batteries catching fire are emerging from different parts of the country. We’ll have to wait to see if OEMs manage to utilize the rating system to avoid such mishaps in the future.

“Our goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world,” said Professor Praveen Kumar, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

At the moment, the research primarily focuses on the two-wheeler EV market in India. However, the researchers are also looking into the possibility of extending the research to include four-wheelers in the foreseeable future.