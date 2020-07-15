After a stream of leaks, e-commerce listings, and an official teaser a couple of months ago, Xiaomi finally launched the Mi TV Stick today at its ecosystem product launch event in Europe. It’s an Android TV-based streaming dongle that supports up to 1080p playback. Mi TV Stick is the first dongle from Xiaomi as the company has just released different Mi TV Box variants in the past.

Mi TV Stick: Specs and Features

The Mi TV Stick looks like any other streaming dongle available in the market. It has a dual-tone black color finish with an HDMI 2.0 port up-top for easy connection to your TV. You simply need to plug it into an HDMI port, switch to that input source, and you are ready to go. Your dumb TV is now a smart TV.

The Mi TV Stick enables you to stream content up to 1080p resolution, which is surely a bit disappointing. I expected Xiaomi to launch a 4K HDR dongle but there’s a possibility that the company might explore launching the same in the future.

Under the hood, the dongle is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz, an ARM Mali-450 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB eMMC storage. The specs here are pretty similar to the specs of the Mi Box 4K launched in India earlier this year.

This streaming dongle is backed by Android TV 9.0 and comes pre-installed with the Play Store and popular streaming apps, including YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. It comes with Chromecast built-in, along with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Surround Sound experience.

The Mi TV Stick comes bundled with a Bluetooth 4.2 remote, which has been pictured above. It looks exactly like the Mi TV remote and sports a Google Assistant button, alongside dedicated Netflix and Prime Video hotkeys. The thin profile and matte black finish looks amazing.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi has priced the Mi TV Stick at 39.99 euros (around Rs. 3,435) in Europe. Mi TV Stick is looking to rival popular streaming dongles such as Amazon Fire TV or Roku streaming stick, simply by undercutting them on the price front.