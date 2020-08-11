Most TV manufacturers are generally focused either on improving the screen size or display resolution. Some are already offering up to 8K resolution TVs but others are trying to push out innovative solutions like a rollable or transparent display. Xiaomi joins the ranks of the innovative TV makers with the launch of the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition in China today.

Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition: Specs and Features

Xiaomi launched the 65-inch Mi TV Lux in June earlier this year. The Transparent Edition keeps most of the specs the same but reduces the panel size and adds a jaw-dropping see-through display. Yeah, you read that right. This smart TV includes an edge-to-edge transparent OLED display that looks like a simple slab of glass when the TV is turned off.

Though when you turn on this transparent Mi TV, Xiaomi says that you will feel like the picture is simply floating in the air. It will seem like “the virtual and the real” are merging and everyone’s going to wave their hands behind this TV only to be amazed that it’s visible on the front. Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun demoed Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition on stage at the company’s 10th Anniversary event in the same fashion.

Talking about the specifications, you have a huge 55-inch transparent OLED panel with 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 150000:1 static contrast ratio, and 10-bit HDR support. What’s more, this transparent panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. All of the content can be upscaled to 120Hz using MEMC technology onboard, which is great.

The transparent OLED display is only 5.7mm in thickness and supports 120Hz refresh rate, which is astonishing.

Under the hood, Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition is powered by a custom-made MediaTek 9650 processor. It’s coupled with support for an AI Master Smart Engine, Dolby Atmos, and MIUI for TV. The software (especially the Home page, Settings, and My App sections) has also been customized for the transparent panel. It “is specifically designed to better demonstrate the visual features and strength of the transparent screen,” says the official blog post.

Price and Availability

The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition has been priced at CNY 49,999 (around Rs. 5,37,399) in China. It will go on sale starting from August 16, alongside the Mi 10 Ultra that also made its debut alongside this innovative TV.