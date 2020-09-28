Xiaomi is moving quick to carve a space for itself in the premium smart TV space. The Chinese giant has already launched OLED and Transparent TVs earlier this year. And today, as promised last week, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its first-ever mini-LED Mi TV Master Extreme in China.

Mi TV Master Extreme Edition: Specs and Features

Mi TV Master Extreme Edition boasts an 82-inch mini-LED panel with an 8K Ultra-HD (7,680 × 4,320) resolution. The display uses 15,360 mini LED beads to form 960 light-control partitions, which deliver 200 nits of peak brightness and 400,000:1 contrast ratio. Each partition can now deliver 4,096 levels of light and dark variations, claims Xiaomi.

The 82-inch 8K display also supports quantum dot 98% P3 wide color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification, and a lot more. How is the Mi TV Master Extreme capable of processing all of this 8K content? Well, it comes equipped with a quad-core Novatek 72685 8K chip, coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It is capable of decoding sources up to 8K 60Hz and uses 22 algorithms to improve picture quality.

If you don’t find a lot of 8K content online, Xiaomi has partnered with China’s Ai Qiyi to launch 50 channels that will stream a wealth of 8K movies and television shows. A key highlight of this smart TV is that it brings along sub-6GHz dual-mode (SA/ NSA) 5G support.

Another differentiating factor for the Mi TV Master Extreme is the new retractable ‘sound wing’ speaker system. The speakers are hidden behind the display in idle state and automatically show up from the left and right edges of the TV when you are ready to watch content. You will find eight-unit speakers, with two 20W bass and two 10W high-frequency units, and an inverted tube for enhanced bass. It supports Dolby Atmos and the company’s proprietary sound technology onboard as well.

This Mi Smart TV also comes equipped with an Ethernet, USB 3.0, and HDMI 2.1 port on the rear. What’s more, the Extreme Edition has a central rotating base to adjust the direction, adding to the premium features list.

Xiaomi has also launched a standard 4K Mi TV Master as well in China today. It does not include a mini-LED display like the Extreme Edition. Instead, you will find a 4K LCD panel with 240-zone backlighting and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display here also supports 120Hz MEMC technology, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It also includes an 82-inch panel.

The Mi TV Master also does not include the retracting speakers. Instead, you will also find a six-unit split-band speaker with Dolby Atmos support onboard. Both the TVs are backed by the company’s MIUI for TV software, complete with Xiao AI and many other amazing features.

Price and Availability

The standard 82-inch 4K Mi TV Master has been priced at CNY 9,999 (~Rs. 1,08,000) in China whereas the 82-inch 8K mini-LED Mi TV Master ‘Extreme Edition’ has been priced at CNY 49,999 (~Rs. 5,40,500). The former is now up for sale while the latter will be available to buy from 21st October.