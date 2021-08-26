Alongside the new Mi Notebooks and Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi has also launched its latest Mi TV 5X series at its Smarter Living 2022 event in India today. It is a successor to the Mi TV 4X series and comes in three sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch, all with 4K UHD resolution support. So, without further ado, let’s check out the key specs and features of the Mi TV 5X series.

Mi TV 5X Series: Specifications

Starting off with the build, the Mi TV 5X series boasts a premium metal finish, metallic stand, carbon fiber back, and a truly bezel-less design. Be it the 43-inch, 50-inch, or 55-inch model, Xiaomi offers you a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. All variants include a 4K UHD display with a 3840 x 2160p resolution.

The panel comes with a 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit color depth, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. You will also have Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2, Reality Flow (or MEMC), and an Adaptive Brightness (enabled by a Photoelectric sensor) features onboard.

Under the hood, the Mi TV 5X series is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A55 chip, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Of course, this smart TV series runs the company’s proprietary PatchWall UI based on Android TV 10. It’s a feature-rich skin that has gotten even more upgrades today. The highlight of this 4K smart TV lineup is the IMDb integration. Yeah, the Mi TV 5X series is the first smart TV lineup in India to come with IMDb integration. It means you will now see the IMDb rating of movies and TV shows in their listings itself, as shown below:

Moreover, you get access to more than 77 free live channels, data saver mode, Google Assistant support, and more with Android TV 10. The Mi TV 5X includes a 40W stereo speaker (2x 20W) with Dolby Atmos support, hands-free Google Assistant experience (thanks to far-field microphones), Mi Home app, and more.

As for the ports and connectivity options, you get 3x HDMI ports (1 eARC), 2x USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and optical, AV, and antenna ports. There’s also support for Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

Price and Availability

The Mi TV 5X series has been priced starting at Rs. 31,999 in India. You can check out the India prices of all the variants below:

43-inch 4K Mi TV 5X – Rs. 31,999

– Rs. 31,999 50-inch 4K Mi TV 5X – Rs. 41,999

– Rs. 41,999 55-inch 4K Mi TV 5X – Rs. 47,999

Xiaomi is yet to announce the sale date, so we will update you on the availability details soon. Stay tuned for more information.