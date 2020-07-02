As promised earlier this week, Xiaomi has today taken the wraps off its first-ever OLED smart TV in China. It’s called the Mi TV Master and comes with a massive 65-inch 4K panel, narrow bezels, 65W sound output, and a lot more. The smart TV comes at a hefty price and joins the ranks of the company’s QLED smart TVs.

Mi TV Master Specs and Features

Mi TV Master comes equipped with a 65-inch 4K OLED panel with a 3840 × 2160 resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, and minimal bezels all-around. You don’t see a thick bottom bezel to accommodate the Mi branding and the panel is housed inside a sleek 4.6mm metal frame. Xiaomi boasts that the Mi TV Master offers a 98.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The highlight of this smart TV, however, is the 120Hz refresh rate/1ms response time of the OLED panel. This means you can not only enjoy any type of content but also use Mi TV Master for your gaming needs as well. Just plug in your console or PC using one of the HDMI ports and enjoy your favorite AAA titles – vivid, deep blacks – on a huge screen.

If we continue to talk more about the display, it supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, MEMC, Dolby Vision, and more. You can also see that the TV has a transparent glass base and a breathing light at the bottom.

Mi TV Master is powered by the quad-core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9650 processor, coupled with the Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The TV seems to be running Patchwall but Xiaomi now calls it MIUI for TV – possibly in an attempt to further streamline its OS offerings. It supports dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Another highlight of the 65-inch Mi TV Master is its sound output. It comes equipped with a 9-speaker unit to provide a 65W sound output. This means you will find two 12.5W units for the left and right channels, two 10W units for surround sound, and a 20W sub-woofer whose ultra-wide frequency range can go as low as 50Hz. The speaker array supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Audio.

As for the ports, the TV includes 3x HDMI (one supporting eARC), 2x USB, S/PDIF, RJ45 Ethernet, 1x optical, 1x AV, and 1x ATV port.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi has priced the 65-inch 4K OLED Mi TV Master at 12999 yuan (around Rs. 1,37,699) and goes on sale starting tomorrow (July 3) in China. The company is yet to bring its QLED lineup to India, so it’s highly doubtful if this OLED TV will make its way to the country anytime soon.