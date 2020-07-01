Samsung has launched a number of its latest TV lineups in India. The first is the lifestyle TV series, ‘The Serif‘, that is meant to be as much an electronic gadget as a piece of art installation. Alongside The Serif, Samsung is also bringing its 2020 QLED 8K TVs to the country. The company claims that its latest lineups will “transform your living spaces, with gorgeous design and premium features”.

The Serif

The Serif was designed in collaboration with the acclaimed Parisian design duo, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. It comes with a uni-body design in the shape of the letter “I”. The TVs also feature QLED panels and has built-in NFC (Near Field Communication) technology. It comes with 100% color volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+.

The Serif upscales all content to 4K by using its AI Upscaling technology. It also comes with Adaptive Picture technology that enables it to optimize its brightness and contrast based on ambient light. The TVs also support Apple’s AirPlay 2, enabling users to play videos and music, or share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen.

The Serif comes in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch. They’re priced at Rs. 83,900, Rs. 1,16,900 and Rs. 1,48,900, respectively. They’ll go on sale July 8th on Amazon, where all buyers will get a discount for the first 10 days. They’ll also be available for purchase on the company’s webstore in India, as well as select Samsung Smart Plazas.

Samsung 8K QLED TV 2020

Samsung launched its first QLED 8K TVs last year. This year’s lineup brings all-new features, including Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+. According to the company, these new features will provide “the most pristine picture quality and dynamic sound experience available today”.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with native 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum HDR. The TVs have 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV. They also comes with ‘Infinity Screen’ design that offers a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99%, virtually eliminating all bezels around the display. Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV line-up also features 100% Color Volume and Direct Full Array.

In terms of the audio-visual experience, the TVs will offer Object Tracking Sound+, where the sound follows movement onscreen through six speakers built into the TV. “When a car moves from the left to the right-hand side of the screen, so will the sound it makes. And when a heavy object drops from the top to the bottom of the screen, so will the audio”, Samsung explained. They also come with Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) technology that recognizes exterior noises and increases the volume of voices in content accordingly.

The QLED 8K TVs will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official webstore in India. They’ve have been priced at Rs. 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch version, Rs. 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch version, Rs. 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch version and Rs. 15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch version.

Anyone who pre-books a 8K QLED TV between July 1-10 will get two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones. Buyers are also eligible to get Rs. 15,000 cashback through their HDFC and ICICI (debit and credit cards) and Federal Bank (debit card).