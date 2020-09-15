Xiaomi continues to expand its budget portfolio with the launch of the ‘Redmi 9i‘ in India. It is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi 9A with more RAM and built-in storage. Redmi 9i joins the ranks of Xiaomi’s recently launched phones, including Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A phones in the country. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G25 SoC, a massive battery, and a single rear camera.

Price and Availability

The 4GB+64GB base variant has been priced at Rs. 8,299 whereas the higher-end 4GB+128GB variant will retail at Rs. 9,299 in India. It will be available to buy in three colorways, namely Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

The smartphone will go on sale starting from 18th September, exclusively on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 9i: Specs & Features

Redmi 9i features the exact same design as the Redmi 9A, with a waterdrop notch on the front and a vertical array on the rear. It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. The waterdrop notch at the top is housing a 5MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. You will also find 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot). It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

The Redmi 9i includes a 13MP camera and an LED flash on the rear. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via the microUSB port at the bottom. You will also find 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and dual-4G support out-of-the-box.

The Redmi 9i competes against the Realme C11 and Realme C12 in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment in India. So, which of these will you pick? Let us know in the comments below.