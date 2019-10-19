Haven’t we had enough Xiaomi launches for the year? Well, the Chinese giant believes it has more in store for us and is rumored to launch not only a new smartphone but also a new smart TV lineup before the end of 2019. It’s an exciting time for smartphone buyers since phone makers aren’t sitting ducks on new technologies or innovations. Instead, the companies are now rushing to the market to be the first – be it a 108MP camera, foldable screen, or something even gimmicky.

Xiaomi has already introduced us to its most affordable 5G phone and the crazy Mi Mix Alpha concept with a wraparound display earlier last month. However, the rumor mill is suggesting the arrival of three different Xiaomi phones before the end of this year. This includes the Mi Mix 4, Mi Note 10 (whose packaging has apparently made its way online earlier this week), and the Pro variant of the recently launched Mi CC9 lineup.

Though I suggest you take Mi Mix 4 and Mi Note 10 leaks with a pinch of salt, I believe rumors of Xiaomi adding a fourth member to the Mi CC9 lineup may have some weight. Expected to be called Mi CC9 Pro, this device will feature an eye-catching design with a curved display like OnePlus 7T Pro. We don’t know if it will also support a higher refresh rate, but that would be awesome.

Mi CC9 Pro is rumored to be powered by the gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with the same 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX camera baked into Mi Mix Alpha. Details for Mi CC9 Pro are quite scarce at the moment, but Xiaomi is rumored to launch the device on October 24 next week.

Xiaomi has quickly expanded its Mi TV portfolio with the launch of a variety of smart TVs under the Mi TV 4 lineup – be it the 65-inch bezel-less wallpaper-style TV or the recently introduced 4K TV series. Though there’s already a number of likable TVs in this portfolio, the company is looking to unveil the upgraded Mi TV 5 lineup in China by next month.

In a recent interview, Li Xiaoshuang, general manager of Xiaomi’s TV category in China responded to questions about the launch of Mi TV 5 lineup saying that it’s coming quick, within a month. This means the company doesn’t want to lose the ongoing momentum, which has helped it attain the pole position both in China and India (for five consecutive quarters).

So, if you thought Tech-tober is nearing its end, well, it doesn’t look like it as Xiaomi is keeping us on our toes by launching one new smartphone, smart TV or IoT device after another.