We already know that Xiaomi has planned a launch event for March 29. At the event, the Chinese giant is expected to unveil the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi Mix 4 with liquid lens technology among other products. In the latest wave of teasers, Xiaomi has hinted at the battery technology used in Mi 11 Ultra and a new custom Surge chip.

Mi 11 Ultra with Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery

According to Xiaomi’s teasers on Weibo, the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a silicon-oxygen anode battery. Utilizing this material, the company claims that the battery will be thinner and result in faster-charging speeds. Xiaomi says that this is similar to how electric vehicles work. It will add nano-scale material to the negative electrodes that increase the capacity by 10 times when compared to graphite.

#Mi11Ultra features a new super fast-charging silicon-oxygen anode battery. Core benefits, thinner and faster charging.

New Custom Xiaomi Chip

As for the custom Xiaomi chip, the company has not revealed enough information to draw a conclusion. From what’s available, we can assume that it is either a full-fledged mobile SoC under the long-forgotten Surge branding or a custom chip responsible for enhanced imaging or even machine learning capabilities of the phone.

While the chances are for the latter, it will be a pleasant surprise if Xiaomi manages to launch a new chipset at the event.

As mentioned earlier, the launch event will take place on March 29 at 7:30 PM GMT+8. That’s 5:00 PM IST on Monday here in India. You can watch the event live on Xiaomi’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube handles, or the company’s website.