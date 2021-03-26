We already know that Xiaomi has planned a launch event for March 29. At the event, the Chinese giant is expected to unveil the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi Mix 4 with liquid lens technology among other products. In the latest wave of teasers, Xiaomi has hinted at the battery technology used in Mi 11 Ultra and a new custom Surge chip.

Mi 11 Ultra with Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery

According to Xiaomi’s teasers on Weibo, the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a silicon-oxygen anode battery. Utilizing this material, the company claims that the battery will be thinner and result in faster-charging speeds. Xiaomi says that this is similar to how electric vehicles work. It will add nano-scale material to the negative electrodes that increase the capacity by 10 times when compared to graphite.

New Custom Xiaomi Chip

As for the custom Xiaomi chip, the company has not revealed enough information to draw a conclusion. From what’s available, we can assume that it is either a full-fledged mobile SoC under the long-forgotten Surge branding or a custom chip responsible for enhanced imaging or even machine learning capabilities of the phone.

New Custom Xiaomi Chip
Image Courtesy: Weibo

While the chances are for the latter, it will be a pleasant surprise if Xiaomi manages to launch a new chipset at the event.

As mentioned earlier, the launch event will take place on March 29 at 7:30 PM GMT+8. That’s 5:00 PM IST on Monday here in India. You can watch the event live on Xiaomi’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube handles, or the company’s website.

VIAGSMArena

LEAVE A REPLY