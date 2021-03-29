Xiaomi was the first to launch a Snapdragon 888 5G smartphone, the Mi 11, last year. The Chinese giant has today expanded its flagship lineup with the addition of two new high-end premium smartphones, the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. While the Pro variant is similar in design to the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Ultra comes with a massive camera module, secondary display, and much more.

Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications

Display & Design

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED Samsung E4 display that’s curved at all four edges. The panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2K (3200 x 1440-pixel) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and more. The display can go up to 1550nits of peak brightness, supports 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification.

The Mi 11 Ultra display also has Gorilla Glass Victus (or Gorilla Glass 7) protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard. Also, the device is only 8.5mm thick and weighs 208 grams.

Snapdragon 888 5G

Under the hood, just like the Mi 11, the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset runs the show aboard the Mi 11 Ultra as well. It is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi has also revamped the thermals and now includes a ‘phase-change cooling’ system with the Mi 11 Ultra. The phase-change cooling system is said to deliver up to 100% better thermal conductivity than standard graphene-copper cooling systems. If you are wondering, what is phase-change cooling system? It includes a material that changes states between solid, liquid, and gas to dissipate heat more efficiently.

As for the connectivity options, you have Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IR blaster, and dual-mode 5G network support onboard.

Cameras & Secondary Display

While most of the key specifications remain the same as the Mi 11 here, the device has a humongous rear camera module. It includes a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor. Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to use the recently announced Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

The camera system also includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide camera with a 128-degree FOV and a 48MP periscope camera. The periscope camera supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. It is the same configuration as the Mi 10 Ultra from last year. Both the primary and periscope cameras also come with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The punch-hole cutout on the front houses a 20MP selfie camera.

The highlight of the Mi 11 Ultra will, however, be the tiny secondary display on the rear. It sits next to the triple camera setup and can display notifications, the camera’s viewfinder to click selfies, and act as an always-on display. You can receive/ decline calls, see the battery charging info, and other details on the secondary screen.

Mi 11 Ultra: First Xiaomi Phone with IP68 Rating

Mi 11 Ultra also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. This is the first IP68-certified Xiaomi smartphone. The Chinese company has finally listened to repeated requests from its fans and made the Mi 11 Ultra flagship water resistance up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. You also have Harmon Kardon-tuned stereo speaker support onboard.

Battery Life & Charging

The smartphone also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh silicon-oxygen anode battery with 67W wired fast-charging and 67W wireless fast-charging. Xiaomi claims that you can fully charge your phone in nearly 36 minutes. The company claims that their new tech improves battery efficiency and allows them to accommodate a bigger battery size in a smaller space.

Xiaomi has also launched a new 80W wireless charger alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro. You can place your phone both horizontally and vertically (two coils inside) on this charger. It has been priced at CNY 499 (~Rs. 5,500) in China. But, you can get it for CNY 199 (~Rs. 2,200) with the device.

The Mi 11 Ultra has a ceramic back panel and comes in two color variants — black and white.

Mi 11 Pro: Specifications

the Mi 11 Pro boasts the same design and internal specifications as the Mi 11 Ultra. The only difference between the Pro and Ultra variants is the camera setup. While the Mi 11 Ultra has a 48MP periscope camera with 120x zoom support, the Mi 11 Pro has an 8MP periscope camera with 50x zoom support. Also, the Pro variant has a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV as opposed to a 48MP one.

Moreover, it is evident that the Mi 11 Pro does not have a secondary display on the rear. You do have the same QHD+ AMOLED display, 50MP primary sensor, IP68 rating, and more though.

Mi 11 Pro will be available to buy in three color variants – green, purple, and black.

Mi 11 Pro/ Mi 11 Ultra: Price and Availability

The Mi 11 Pro has been priced starting at CNY 4,999 (~Rs. 55,350) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. The higher-end 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants will retail at CNY 5,299 (~Rs. 58,650) and CNY 5,699 (~Rs. 63,070) respectively.

Mi 11 Ultra has been priced starting at CNY 5,999 (~Rs. 66,500) for the 8GB+256GB base variant. The higher-end 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants will retail at CNY 6,499 (~Rs. 71,999) and CNY 6,999 (~Rs. 77,530) respectively. You can also get the marbled ceramic edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for the same CNY 6,999 price tag.