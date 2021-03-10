As promised a couple of days ago, Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10S 5G in China today. The smartphone is the latest addition to the Mi 10 series that the company launched last year. Mi 10S 5G packs slightly upgraded hardware, a 108MP quad-camera system, fast-charging, and a lot more.

Now, before getting to the price and availability of the new Mi 10S 5G, let me give you an overview of the key specs of the device.

Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G: Key Specs

Display

First up, the Mi 10S 5G features the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate as the previous Mi 10. It comes with 2340 x 1080p resolution, a peak brightness level of 1120 nits, and DCI-P3 color gamut support. There is also a punch-hole cutout up-top to house the 20MP selfie camera.

Cameras

Speaking of optics, the device boasts a quad-camera array at the back. It comes with a 108MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth measurement.

Internals

The Mi 10S 5G packs the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC inside. This is an upgrade over the previous-gen Snapdragon 865 chipset aboard the Mi 10. Apart from this, the device also packs an Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of expandable storage.

To power these components, the device comes equipped with a 4,780mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (wired connection), 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The device features a USB-C charging port at the bottom,

The Mi 10S 5G also comes with 5G connectivity (obviously), Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and VC liquid cooling for better thermal performance. In addition, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and Harmon Kardon speakers. These speakers were also rated as one of the best in the market by popular testing-organization DxOMark.

The device comes in three color options – Black, Blue, and White. And it runs the latest Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Mi 10S 5G. It has launched with a starting price of CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant in China. The higher-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,499 (~Rs. 39,200) and the highest-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 3,799 (~Rs. 42,600).

The company launched a standard packaging that comes without a charger in-the-box. There is, however, a Package Edition which includes a 33W fast charger. Both of these editions are priced similarly in China. You can check it out on Xiaomi’s China website.