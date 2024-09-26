Xiaomi MIX Flip Goes Global With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Specifications & Price

It’s raining foldable phones, and now, the Xiaomi MIX Flip has gone official in the global markets as well. This is the brand’s very first flip phone which was launched in China back in July this year. The foldable flip phone comes with a big 4-inch cover screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 4,780mAh battery among other things. So, without any further ado, here’s a quick look at the specifications and pricing of Xiaomi’s first clamshell compact flagship!

Xiaomi MIX Flip Specifications

Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi MIX Flip is a slim foldable that sports dimensions of 167.5 x 74 x 7.6 mm when unfolded. Folded, the phone measures 74 x 74 x 16 mm. It weighs around 192 grams. Also, the hinge design lets the phone go anywhere from 45 to 120 degrees.

Talking about the display next, the Xiaomi MIX Flip features quite a bit 4-inch All Around Liquid AMOLED display with what Xiaomi is calling a quad-curved design. You also get to see an aspect ratio of 16:9 on this external panel.

This outer display also sports a 1.5K resolution (1392 x 1208 pixels), backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 460PPI, HDR and Dolby Vision support, eye protection as well 3000 nits peak brightness. There are also Dynamic Lockscreens on the cover screen to make use of.

On the inside, there’s a 6.86-inch 1.5K display (1224 x 2912 pixels), which shares all the specifications of the outer screen. Additionally, both the displays are backed by LTPO technology.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi MIX Flip is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The processor pairs up with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For heat dissipation, the foldable flip phone also offers a 3D vapor chamber cooling system.

In terms of software, the MIX Flip runs on Android 14-based HyperOS right out of the box. As for the update policy, the phone offers 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi MIX Flip uses the next generation of Summilux lenses, developed in collaboration with Leica. There is a 50MP PDAF primary wide sensor with OIS, which uses Light Fusion 800 high dynamic range sensor, at the helm.

Meanwhile, the secondary sensor is a 47mm 50MP Leica floating telephoto with 2x optical zoom capabilities. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter. For videos, while the rear camera can record up to 8K 24FPS videos, the front is limited to 4K 60FPS.

Moving on to the battery, there’s a 4,780mAh unit fueling the MIX Flip, along with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual 5G and NFC. Additionally, it uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi MIX Flip Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi MIX Flip’s sole 12GB/512GB variant costs €1,299 (~$1,446). As for the color options, the flip phone will be available in the sole Black color variant globally.