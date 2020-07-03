Xiaomi’s efforts to focus on its own chipsets didn’t quite take off. The company launched its first homegrown chip – Surge S1 back in 2017. The Chinese smartphone giant was working on its next-generation Surge S2, but it never made its way to the market. Now, Xiaomi is reportedly partnering with MediaTek for custom 5G chips.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Xiaomi will release phones with custom chips made in association with MediaTek after debuting a phone with Dimensity 1000 series chip.

To recall, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro was the first smartphone to equip MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset and Redmi 10X introduced Dimensity 820 5G processor. Going by these, it won’t come as a surprise if Xiaomi partners with MediaTek for developing custom chips.

It will be interesting to see what Xiaomi has planned for its custom chips. The company must have learned from its initial failed attempt to enter the chip industry and could be making a better implementation this time around, now that it has a powerful partner like MediaTek.

If Xiaomi succeeds this time, we might see fewer phones with Qualcomm chips from the brand in the future. We hope Xiaomi offers equivalent if not more powerful specifications with its 5G chips.

With all that said, do keep in mind this is merely a rumor at this point and both companies have not confirmed their plans for a collaboration to develop custom chips. Hence, we would recommend you take this with a grain of salt and wait for the official confirmation to know for sure.