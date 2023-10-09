MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Details Leaked; Check Them Out!

MediaTek will soon launch its next-gen high-end chipset, possibly called the Dimensity 9300 and this could be the chipmaker’s 3nm SoC it announced recently. While there’s no word on when the launch will take place, we have a hint at some of the specifications of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300. Here’s a look at the details.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Specs Leaked

According to popular leaker Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 could come with a ‘1+3+4’ CPU structure, including, one ARM Cortex X4 Prime core, three ARM Cortex X4 cores, and four ARM Cortex A720 cores.

The clock speeds are likely to go up to 3.5GHz, which is slightly less than the expected maximum clock speed of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. The chipset is expected to have a clock speed of 3.7GHz and will launch this month. It will be a direct rival!

The Dimensity 9300 chipset is also said to have Immortalis G720 MC12 GPU but nothing elaborate is known as of now. It is also revealed that MediaTek Dimensity 9300’s CPU and GPU performance has surpassed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in AnTuTu benchmark scores but it still remains to be seen how both of these will compare when they become official.

Source: Weibo

There’s no word on the efficiency performance and there are chances that the chipset could have more power consumption than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. A lot of other details still remain behind the curtains. We also don’t know if it will be based on the 4nm or the 3nm process. MediaTek could announce the Dimensity 9300 soon but we still need some confirmation for this. We will keep you updated with further details as and when they appear. So, stay tuned to this space!