MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Launched; Will First Arrive on Vivo and iQOO Phones

Semiconductor giant MediaTek has announced Dimensity 9300+ at the 2024 MediaTek Developer Conference and the SoC banks on its “improved” AI capabilities and performance. Here’s everything you need to know about the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

The Dimensity 9300+ is an octa-core SoC manufactured on TSMC’s 3rd-gen 4nm process node. Like the Dimensity 9300 which was announced earlier, the 9300+ also features four Cortex-X4 performance cores. However, unlike the 9300 where all of them were clocked at 3.25GHz, only one Cortex-X4 core on the Dimensity 9300+ is clocked at a mighty 3.4GHz.

The rest of the Cortex-X4 cores are dialed down to 2.85GHz. In addition, four Cortex-A720 cores are clocked up to 2.0GHz. Besides, there’s now support for LPDDR5T memory which can deliver a massive speed up to 9600 Mbps. In single-core tasks, the Dimensity 9300+ should perform better as it’s clocked much higher than previous chips.

Image Courtesy: MediaTek

Apart from that, MediaTek claims the Dimensity 9300+ should deliver better generative AI performance thanks to up to 10% performance boost in the firm’s new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration tech. These APU improvements can run 7B models at 22 tokens per second. You can run models like Gemini Nano, Llama 2, 3, and more.

On the GPU side, the firm claims faster raytracing thanks to the 12-core ARM Immortalis-G720 GPU. And more efficient connectivity offering up to 10% power savings and 25% cellular data savings.

The Image Signal Processor remains the same i.e., Imagiq 990, so does the 5G R16 modem with support for all the major networks and Wi-Fi 7. Most of the other specifications remain the same as Dimensity 9300.

The Vivo X100s and iQOO Neo 9s Pro will be among the first smartphones to feature the Dimensity 9300+.