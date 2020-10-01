Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The devices come with pretty much the same hardware as the original Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launched earlier this year, but with a few minor changes that are largely restricted to the cameras and the display. Alongside these two devices, the company also unveiled the Mi 10T Lite as the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: Features and Specifications

The Mi 10 and Mi 10T Pro offer very similar hardware, including the 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 144Hz AdaptiveSync TrueColor IPS display that has a max brightness of 650 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The original models, meanwhile, come with 90Hz OLED panels.

The new models also miss out on the curved panel design and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, the fingerprint scanner is now mounted on the side on both devices. The Mi 10T and 10T Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and sport up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the imaging side of things, the new phones ship with triple-camera setups instead of the quad-cam modules found on the original Mi 10 devices. The Mi 10T comes with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera, while Mi 10T Pro retains the 108MP Samsung HMX image sensor. The other two sensors, including the 13MP wide-angle camera and the 5MP macro shooter, are the same on both the models. The phones also ship with a 20MP Samsung S5K3T2 in-display camera upfront.

The Mi 10T and 10T Pro sport a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. Xiaomi has also included dual speakers on both phones with Hi-Res Audio certification. The connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-mode Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz). The phones run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi is offering the Mi 10T in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colors, starting at €499 (~Rs. 43,000), while the Mi 10T Pro starts at €599 (~Rs. 51,000) and is being offered in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Aurora Blue Blue options.

The phones are launching today in Europe, but there’s currently no word on when (or if) they will come to India. You can check out more details about the two smartphones on the official Xiaomi Global website.