Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 10T lineup in Europe just yesterday. And while the Mi 10T and 10T Pro may have been the stars of the event, it is the Mi 10T Lite that instantly caught our eye. Mi 10 Lite arrives as the first smartphone powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is a successor to the Mi 10 Lite from earlier this year and brings some appealing upgrades such as a 120Hz display, 64MP camera, and more.

Price and Availability

The Mi 10T Lite has been priced at 279 euros (~Rs. 24,000) for the 6GB+64GB base variant whereas the high-end 6GB+128GB variant costs 329 euros (~Rs. 28,400) in Europe.

The smartphone will be available to buy in three colorways – Rose Gold Beach, Pearl Gray, and Atlantic Blue. It goes on sale starting from 13th October in select countries.

Mi 10T Lite: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, the device boasts a glass sandwich design with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back. It has a plastic frame, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a circular quad-camera cutout on the rear.

Mi 10T Lite sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Xiaomi’s new AdaptiveSync feature, which allows you to adjust the refresh rate. You can pick from among 30Hz/48Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz, depending on your choice. The panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 support.

The front also includes a centered punch-hole cutout, with a 16MP selfie sensor, at the top. Under the hood, Mi 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is the younger sibling to Snapdragon 765G and comes equipped with Adreno 619 GPU and Snapdragon X52 5G modem. You will also have 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage aboard this phone. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

The circular quad-camera system on the rear is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. Mi 10T Lite supports a myriad of camera features such as six long exposure modes, time-lapse selfies, timed burst, and dual-video, among others.

Mi 10T Lite also comes equipped with a large 4,820mAh battery pack and 33W fast-charging support out-of-the-box. The smartphone also includes dual-speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack to round up the connectivity options.

There is currently no word about the company’s plans to bring the Mi 10T series, and more importantly, the Mi 10T Lite to India anytime soon.