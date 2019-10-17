As part of its continuing journey towards becoming a more complete consumer technology company with a comprehensive product portfolio that goes beyond smartphones and associated accessories, Xiaomi on Thursday launched two gaming monitors in China — one with a massive 34-inch curved display and another, with a 23.8-inch flat screen.

Mi Surface Display (34-inch)

Called the Mi Surface Display, the flagship device in the lineup features a 34-inch 1500R curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate and 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution. The monitor also supports AMD Freesync, low Blu-Ray mode and 121 percent of the sRGB color gamut. Xiaomi is also shipping a bracket that it says is fitted to the monitor using a magnet-based mechanism.

The Mi Surface Display is priced at 2,499 Yuan (around $350, Rs. 25,000), but can be pre-booked for 1,999 Yuan (around $280, Rs 20,000). It will go on sale in China from 21st October, but there’s no word yet on if it will ever make it to international markets, including India.

Mi Display (23.8-inch)

Alongside the aforementioned device, Xiaomi also launched a more affordable monitor aimed at mainstream gamers. Simply called the Mi Display, the device features a 23.8-inch Full HD screen with a viewing angle of 178-degrees. Unlike its more elaborate sibling, it comes with a more traditional design with control buttons hidden at the right-side bottom panel bezel. It also comes with a cylindrical bracket that can be used to adjust the viewing angle.

As one would expect, the Mi Display is priced at a much more affordable price-point of 699 Yuan (around $100, Rs. 7,000) and will go on sale from October 21st.