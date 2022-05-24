Asus’ New Gaming Monitor Comes with a Whopping 500Hz Display

After announcing new gaming laptops under its ROG Strix Scar and ROG Flow lines recently, Asus has now unveiled a new gaming monitor called ROG Swift 500Hz under its ROG line at this year’s Computex event. The monitor is the world’s first to come with a whopping 500Hz refresh rate. With this, the company aims to set a new standard for gaming monitors in the market. So, let’s take a look at the details right below.

Asus ROG Swift 500Hz: Specs and Features

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz comes with one of the fastest display panels, supporting up to a 500Hz refresh rate, to deliver an ultra-smooth gaming experience, which is its main highlight. This means that content on the screen can refresh 500 times per second. Asus claims that this is eight times faster than the standard 60Hz displays.

Designed to cater to the needs of professional gamers, the ROG Swift 500Hz offers a 24.1-inch Full HD display with ultra-thin side and top bezels, and a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. To achieve this, Asus used a new Esports TN (E-TN) technology for the panel, which offers a 60% better response time than the standard TN panels.

Furthermore, the company has integrated Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer and G-SYNC right into the ROG Swift 500Hz which will allow gamers to tune the display settings to get the lowest possible input lag in competitive multiplayer titles like CS: GO, Valorant, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty Warzone.

Additionally, there is a Vibrance mode built into the monitor, which is specially tuned for esports and allows more light to travel through the LCD crystals of the panel.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability of the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz, the company has not yet shared any detail regarding them. However, as the monitor is designed with cutting-edge technologies and aims to cater to professional gamers, we expect its price to be in the premium segment. Stay tuned for further updates on the same, and let us know your thoughts on the ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor in the comments below.