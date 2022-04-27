Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launches in India; Starts at Rs 62,999

As revealed days ago, Xiaomi finally held its Spring Summer Flagship Event in India to bring the high-end Xiaomi 12 Pro to India. The phone, which has already been launched in China and globally, offers a flagship experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W HyperCharge fast charging, exciting camera features, and more. Alongside, the company has introduced the new Xiaomi TVs, and the Xiaomi Pad 5. So, let’s dive into all the details.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro in India starts at under Rs 70,000 and competes with the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones, and more. Here’s a look at all the prices.

8GB+256GB: Rs 62,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 66,999

The phone comes with an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards and an additional Rs 4,000 off as part of an introductory offer. It will be available for you to buy, starting May 2 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and leading retail stores. Mi Fans can buy it on May 1 and get a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the exchange of older Xiaomi devices.

A Look at Xiaomi 12 Pro Specs and Features

By now, it’s safe to say that we know what the Xiaomi 12 Pro entails. It copies the design of the Mi 10T Pro but brings in its own elements with a few changes. It includes a rectangular camera bump placed on a plain back panel that has a velvet matte finish. The phone comes in Opera Mauve, Couture Blue, and Noir Black colorways.

Upfront, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has main attractions and one of them is the display. It has a 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 punch-hole display with a WQHD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, and 10-bit colors. Another one is, of course, the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, which is the current flagship chipset from Qualcomm. This is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department is another highlight and the phone is touted to be “India’s only 50MP+50MP+50MP flagship cameras.” There is a primary 50MP one with a Sony IMX707 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 115-degrees, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The phone comes with various camera features like the Portrait mode, Ultra Night mode, and more. But, the prominent one of these is ProFocus AI tech, which enables Motion Tracking focus, Motion capture, and Eye Tracking focus. A 32MP front camera is also present.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also home to a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse charging. The phone comes with the Surge P1 chip, which also allows for smart charging features. The fast charging can fully charge the phone in just 18 minutes. With this, the phone becomes the third phone with 120W fast charging support in India. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 with three years of major updates and four years of security updates.

There’s more! A quad-stereo speaker setup with audio by HARMAN Kardon, 5G, Dolby Atmos, NFC, an IR Blaster, and more.