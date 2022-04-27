Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision Arrive in India; Starts at Rs 15,499

At its Summer Spring Flagship Event, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A along with the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. And as a surprise, the company has also brought the Xiaomi OLED Vision, the company’s first OLED TV in India. Here are all the details to know.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is the latest addition to the company’s TV portfolio and comes with a bezel-less display with a premium finish. It comes in three screen sizes: 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. While the 32-inch model supports an HD screen resolution, the other two models go for Full HD.

The latest smart TV by Xiaomi is equipped with 24W speakers with DTS:X and Dolby Audio for an immersive audio experience. It runs Android TV 11 with PatchWall UI on top. This comes with IMDb integration.

It is a sibling of the Xiaomi Smart TV5X and hence, comes with the same A55 CPU as seen on it. For connectivity, there’s support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth version 5.0.

Xiaomi OLED Vision: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi OLED Vision is the first OLED TV by the company in India and comes with a fully bezel-less design with a metal frame. This is also the slimmest TV by the company yet. The display comes with a 97% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision IQ tech, true 10-bit colors, 1500000:1 contrast ratio, and support for MEMC with RealityFlow.

It is powered by an A73 CPU, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The TV comes with 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision runs Android TV 11 with PatchWall UI, which is IMDb integrated. Additionally, there’s support for dual far-field mics, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1 ports, voice assistant support, and more.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A

32-inch: Rs 15,499

40-inch: Rs 22,999

43-inch: Rs 25,999

Xiaomi OLED Vision

Rs 89,999

While the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will be available on April 30, the Xiaomi OLED Vision will be up for grabs on May 17. Both come with an instant HDFC Bank discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively. Plus, people going for the OLED TV on the sale date itself will be able to get 3 years of a comprehensive warranty.